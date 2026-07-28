Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $480.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.89.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $336.31 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $372.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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