Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New $7.97 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,800,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $987.98 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $924.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $936.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,037.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,027.38.

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About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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