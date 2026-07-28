Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,833,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,344,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $309,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $197,516,000 after acquiring an additional 715,361 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $93,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 592.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 436,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 373,383 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12,765.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $278,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,604.67. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $266,746.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock worth $3,131,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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