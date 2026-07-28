Rokos Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,280 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 23,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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