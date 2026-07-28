Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.50. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FWONA

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

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