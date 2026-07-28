Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,738 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $45,861,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of V stock opened at $362.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $338.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.18. The stock has a market cap of $650.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Clear Str upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.41.

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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