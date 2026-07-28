Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,678 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 759 shares of the software company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 893 shares of the software company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calydon Capital raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 2,726 shares of the software company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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