Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,620 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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