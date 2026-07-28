Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 62.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corteva Trading Down 1.8%

CTVA opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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