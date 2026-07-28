Rokos Capital Management LLP Purchases Shares of 14,335 BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,367 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $368,242.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,775.20. The trade was a 97.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,484,925.90. This trade represents a 94.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 233,647 shares of company stock valued at $70,335,553 in the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

ONC opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.49. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $385.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $409.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

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BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report).

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