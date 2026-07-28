Rokos Capital Management LLP Raises Holdings in STUB $STUB

Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,423 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 616,892 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.60% of STUB worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STUB. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in STUB during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

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STUB Stock Performance

STUB stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. STUB has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million for the quarter. STUB's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STUB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other STUB news, insider Mark Streams sold 232,567 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $2,102,405.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,114,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,070,569.04. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nayaab Islam sold 54,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $714,057.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,454,764 shares in the company, valued at $110,165,574.92. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 413,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,046 over the last 90 days. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STUB from $8.75 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of STUB to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of STUB in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STUB

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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