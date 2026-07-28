Rokos Capital Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Rokos Capital Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 551,363 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.26% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock worth $554,196,000 after buying an additional 512,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,066,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,927,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,842,306 shares of the company's stock worth $102,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,649 shares of the company's stock worth $102,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,084 shares of the company's stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 82,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Down 3.3%

DAR opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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