Rokos Capital Management LLP Sells 144,546 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Rokos Capital Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,546 shares during the quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $44,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vistra by 95.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 86,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,875,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the company's stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.12.

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Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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