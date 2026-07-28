Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $21.04 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,040,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.44% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.98. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $309.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

See Also

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