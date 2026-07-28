Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $21.22 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $21,223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,070,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average is $300.19. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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