Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes $3.89 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $589,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $397,881,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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