Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $11,683,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.06% of ATI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ATI by 283.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.98.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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