Rokos Capital Management LLP Takes Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,512 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $13,624,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.08% of ITT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.66 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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