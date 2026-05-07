Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,958 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Rollins were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 758,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 666,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,981,000 after acquiring an additional 594,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 156.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 575,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins's payout ratio is 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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