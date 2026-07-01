Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,237 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for about 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.65% of Rollins worth $167,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Rollins favorably overall, with brokerage coverage pointing to a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside in the pest-control company despite the recent selloff. Rollins, Inc. NYSE: ROL Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Analysts continue to view Rollins favorably overall, with brokerage coverage pointing to a consensus rating. That suggests Wall Street still sees upside in the pest-control company despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: One recent Seeking Alpha piece described Rollins as a long-term wealth-building opportunity and framed the stock as attractive for investors looking past near-term volatility. Rollins: A Rare Generational Wealth-Building Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

One recent Seeking Alpha piece described and framed the stock as attractive for investors looking past near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest reported quarter was solid, with earnings matching estimates and revenue beating expectations, but those results are already old news and likely not driving today’s move. Rollins also remains highly profitable, which supports the longer-term bull case.

The company’s latest reported quarter was solid, with earnings matching estimates and revenue beating expectations, but those results are already old news and likely not driving today’s move. Rollins also remains highly profitable, which supports the longer-term bull case. Negative Sentiment: Recent price action shows the stock has been falling sharply and is now trading near its 52-week low, well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That technical weakness can weigh on investor sentiment even without a fresh earnings miss.

Recent price action shows the stock has been falling sharply and is now trading near its 52-week low, well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That technical weakness can weigh on investor sentiment even without a fresh earnings miss. Negative Sentiment: There is no meaningful new operating catalyst in the latest articles, so the decline appears tied more to broad selling pressure and momentum weakness than to a fundamental setback at Rollins, Inc. NYSE: ROL .

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The business had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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