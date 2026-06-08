Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731,180 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 350,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Rollins worth $103,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 11,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,402,000 after purchasing an additional 758,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,735,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $164,169,000 after purchasing an additional 726,017 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rollins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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