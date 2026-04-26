Rollins, Inc. $ROL Stock Holdings Lowered by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,895 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 92,614 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 1.6% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Rollins were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,297,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,274,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $720,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,885,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $169,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,573 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 130,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,856 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Down 0.7%

Rollins stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $285,302.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,773,698.36. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $56,111.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,041.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large decline in short interest — Short interest fell ~23.7% to 9.10M shares as of April 15 (about 2.0% of float), lowering potential short-covering pressure; days-to-cover is ~3.5 days, which reduces squeeze risk.

Large decline in short interest — Short interest fell ~23.7% to 9.10M shares as of April 15 (about 2.0% of float), lowering potential short-covering pressure; days-to-cover is ~3.5 days, which reduces squeeze risk. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed solid top-line beat and year-over-year growth — Revenue up ~10% y/y and above consensus, EPS roughly in line but up from a year ago; management struck an upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting the growth story. Rollins' Q1 Earnings Match Estimates

Q1 results showed solid top-line beat and year-over-year growth — Revenue up ~10% y/y and above consensus, EPS roughly in line but up from a year ago; management struck an upbeat tone on the earnings call, supporting the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased visibility — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 (ex-div May 11, pay June 10), supporting income-oriented holders and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Dividend maintained/increased visibility — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 (ex-div May 11, pay June 10), supporting income-oriented holders and signaling confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: UBS raised its price target to $61 (from $58) but kept a "neutral" rating — the higher TP implies modest upside, but the neutral stance limits near-term bullish impulse. UBS raises price target

Analyst note: UBS raised its price target to $61 (from $58) but kept a "neutral" rating — the higher TP implies modest upside, but the neutral stance limits near-term bullish impulse. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish write-ups and investor commentary are circulating (summary pieces and Substack/InsiderMonkey coverage) — these may attract retail interest but are informational rather than catalytic. Is ROL a Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish write-ups and investor commentary are circulating (summary pieces and Substack/InsiderMonkey coverage) — these may attract retail interest but are informational rather than catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for investors doing deeper diligence (presentation/transcript links). Q1 earnings call transcript

Full earnings materials and transcript are available for investors doing deeper diligence (presentation/transcript links). Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise from unrelated "Rollins" stories (government/Ag Secretary headlines and pop-culture items referencing individuals named Rollins) could create short-term confusion in news feeds but are unlikely to affect the company's fundamentals. Rollins weighs revival of fertilizer program

Headline noise from unrelated "Rollins" stories (government/Ag Secretary headlines and pop-culture items referencing individuals named Rollins) could create short-term confusion in news feeds but are unlikely to affect the company's fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/midpoint print on profitability and valuation — EPS only matched estimates (not a beat) and the stock trades at a premium multiple, so some investors may be trimming positions despite revenue strength; UBS’s neutral rating reinforces caution.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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