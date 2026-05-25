Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,653.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,486,726,000 after buying an additional 23,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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