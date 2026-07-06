Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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