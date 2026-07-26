Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $564.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here