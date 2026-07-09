Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Hikari Power Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $354.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.55. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $571.36.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here