Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 50,047 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,047 shares during the quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of HBT Financial worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBT shares. Weiss Ratings cut HBT Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut HBT Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HBT Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Up 2.3%

HBT Financial stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 22.72%.The firm had revenue of $67.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.75 million. Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. HBT Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 15,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $455,416.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 45,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,427.95. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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