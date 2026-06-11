Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,280 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $231.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $237.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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