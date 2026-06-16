Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 610.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,392 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 231,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $48,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,411,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $242.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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