Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,080 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $98,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,615,682 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,408,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,591 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,390,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $34,867,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Conroy sold 49,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total transaction of $11,291,563.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,830,408.52. This trade represents a 26.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Brinkley sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.66, for a total value of $1,475,335.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,383.90. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $226.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average is $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.160-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-8.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.4450 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $315.00 to $307.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc. is an off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS. Its stores offer name-brand and designer merchandise at discounted prices, with product selection and availability varying by location and season. Ross Dress for Less sells apparel, footwear, accessories, home fashions, furnishings, and other merchandise for the whole family. dd's DISCOUNTS offers a similar off-price assortment, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and related products. The company traces its origins to a department store founded in San Bruno, California, in 1950.

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