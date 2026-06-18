Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stock Position Lowered by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,060 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 85,450 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.2% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5%

Ross Stores stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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