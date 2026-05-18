Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 14,527 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,771 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Rossmore Private Capital's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $226.81 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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