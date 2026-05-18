Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 6,682 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $297.34 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $331.77 and its 200 day moving average is $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $296.88 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $394.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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