Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 803 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in ASML were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,501.81 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,603.49. The firm has a market cap of $590.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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