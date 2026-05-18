Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,550,975,000 after buying an additional 1,433,563 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,757,000 after buying an additional 423,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13,460.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,828,000 after buying an additional 420,381 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,129,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,958.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 291,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,515,000 after buying an additional 277,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total value of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,978,950.12. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $466.65 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.17 and a 200-day moving average of $428.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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