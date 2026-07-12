Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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