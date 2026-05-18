Rossmore Private Capital Has $4.66 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.87 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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