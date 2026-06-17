Rothschild Wealth LLC Acquires 3,247 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 139,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,603 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.80 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $307.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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