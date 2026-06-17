Rothschild Wealth LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 799.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $497,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after buying an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.39 and a 200-day moving average of $522.78. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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