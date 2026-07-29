Royal Bank of Canada Buys 199,863 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,232 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 199,863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Stryker worth $1,075,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $403.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.76 and a 200-day moving average of $335.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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