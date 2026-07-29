Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,021,126 Shares of Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 208.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386,455 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,021,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Astrazeneca worth $2,048,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrazeneca by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,601,433 shares of the company's stock worth $3,791,051,000 after acquiring an additional 438,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,157,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,537,684,000 after purchasing an additional 445,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 432,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 546.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Astrazeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,714,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrazeneca Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Astrazeneca stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrazeneca Plc has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $267.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 17.02%.The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Astrazeneca News Roundup

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Astrazeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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