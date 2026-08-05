Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,726 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Amrize worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

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Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.84 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 21,417 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,782.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,999 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,700.33. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,324 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRZ. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRZ

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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