Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,544,727 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 4,518,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.35% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,265,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QSR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CL King set a $81.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.Restaurant Brands International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 162,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Restaurant Brands International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't on the list.

While Restaurant Brands International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here