Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,969 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 801,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Bruker were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 125.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bruker by 196.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,413,919 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 936,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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