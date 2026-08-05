Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.51 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.3%

SWK stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 80.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.22.

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Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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