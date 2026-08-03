Royal Bank of Canada Has $43.42 Million Stock Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of NatWest Group worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,057 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14,445.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 455,538 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $2,282,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 340.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. NatWest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NatWest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit and earnings beat expectations: NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. NatWest earnings results

NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Guidance upgraded: Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans

Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. Positive Sentiment: Earlier capital returns: NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. NatWest raises guidance and brings forward share-buyback plans

NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. NatWest Group Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. Negative Sentiment: A valuation model cited by Yahoo Finance’s earnings preview indicated roughly 17% potential downside based on estimated fair value, which could limit gains if investors view the strong results as already reflected in the share price. NatWest earnings watch

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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