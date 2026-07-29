Royal Bank of Canada Has $569.21 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763,241 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.00% of Xylem worth $569,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.46 per share, exceeding the $1.34 analyst consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Net income increased to $263 million from $226 million. Xylem Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.46 per share, exceeding the $1.34 analyst consensus and rising from $1.26 a year earlier. Net income increased to $263 million from $226 million. Positive Sentiment: Xylem raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst estimate. Full-year revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $9.2 billion. Xylem raises annual profit forecast

Xylem raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.55-$5.70 from $5.35-$5.60, above the roughly $5.53 analyst estimate. Full-year revenue guidance was maintained at approximately $9.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points year over year to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, price realization and favorable business mix. Orders surged 42% year over year on a reported basis, or 41% organically.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points year over year to 23.3%, supported by productivity savings, price realization and favorable business mix. Orders surged 42% year over year on a reported basis, or 41% organically. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI infrastructure is increasing water-treatment and water-management demand across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. Xylem Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said AI infrastructure is increasing water-treatment and water-management demand across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining, food and beverage, and life sciences. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue totaled $2.336 billion, up about 1.5% year over year and broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the main upside came from profitability and orders rather than significant sales growth.

Revenue totaled $2.336 billion, up about 1.5% year over year and broadly in line with expectations, indicating that the main upside came from profitability and orders rather than significant sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst price targets have a median of $158.50, suggesting potential upside, although institutional activity was mixed, with more reported position reductions than additions.

Xylem Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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