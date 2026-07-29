Royal Bank of Canada Has $575.26 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 148,884 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $575,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $192.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.94.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $2,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,975.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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