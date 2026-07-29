Royal Bank of Canada Has $625.59 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299,528 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Danaher worth $625,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after buying an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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