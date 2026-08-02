Royal Bank of Canada Has $67.17 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,191 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 86,222 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Genuine Parts worth $67,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 498.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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